WATCH LIVE at 9:30 a.m.: DeSantis holds bill-signing in Wildwood. Here’s what’s expected

WILDWOOD, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday in Wildwood.

The governor will speak at Everglades Recreation Center at 9:30 a.m.

DeSantis is expected to sign a bill, dubbed the Digital Bill of Rights, that “focuses on protecting Floridians’ privacy, protecting minors from online harms, and eliminating unfair censorship.”

The new law will also ban the use of TikTok on government devices as well as in public schools and universities.

News 6 will stream live the event at the top of this story.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: