Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in DC presiding over federal election subversion case

Eric Tucker And Alanna Durkin Richer

Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump stands as the crowd cheers at the South Dakota Republican Party Monumental Leaders rally Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Rapid City, S.D. (AP Photo/Toby Brusseau) (Toby Brusseau, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday asked the federal judge presiding over his election subversion case in Washington to recuse herself, saying her past public statements about the former president call into question whether she can be fair.

The recusal motion from Trump's lawyers takes aim at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama. She has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of Jan. 6 defendants.

