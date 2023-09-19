Florida bill could lift work restrictions for teen labor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A bill filed in the Florida House of Representatives on Monday would allow some teens to work more hours, and work earlier or later in the day.

HB 49 deletes a part of current state law that says minors aged 16 or 17 can’t work more than 30 hours a week when school is in session, or for more than eight hours in a day when school is scheduled the next day.

The bill also allows 16 or 17-year-olds to work before 6:30 a.m. or after 11 p.m., and it prohibits city and county governments from passing more stringent child labor rules.

The bill was introduced by State Rep. Linda Chaney, a Republican from St. Pete Beach. The bill does not yet have a companion in the Florida Senate.

The bill would make Florida the latest state to loosen child labor laws, from expanding the number of hours youth can work, to even removing restrictions on the type of work they can do.

The annual Florida Legislative Session starts in January. If passed, HB 49 would take effect on July 1, 2024.

