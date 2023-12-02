New Florida bill would allow self-defense against bears on your property

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida bill filed earlier this week would allow residents to defend themselves against bears on their property.

The bill, dubbed “Taking of Bears” (SB 632), was filed in the state Senate on Wednesday by Republican Sen. Corey Simon.

It states that residents may use lethal force against a bear without a permit or authorization if residents feel threatened or believe it necessary for protection on his or her property.

However, these protections wouldn’t apply if a person knowingly lures a bear with food for an illegal purpose — such as training dogs to hunt bears — or if the person incited the attack, the bill says.

Anyone who kills a bear under this law would also be required to notify the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission within 24 hours, and they wouldn’t be allowed to sell or dispose of any part of the bear.

The issue has gained traction in recent months as lawmakers and law enforcement discussed increased encounters with bears across the state.

If passed, the legislation will take effect on July 1, 2024.

