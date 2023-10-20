Dates set for Florida special legislative session for new Iran sanctions, hurricane relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis will continue his aggressive stand for Israel by calling a special legislative session in Tallahassee, according to the governor’s press secretary Jeremy Redfern.

But those aren’t the only issues lawmakers will consider during the session.

“I can confirm that the strongest sanctions against Iran by any state in the nation, as proposed by Governor DeSantis, will be part of an upcoming special session,” Redfern said. “We look forward to working with the legislature to show Florida’s continued support for Israel.”

The Florida House confirmed late Friday that the special session will start on Monday, Nov. 6 and end on Thursday, Nov. 9.

In addition to Iran sanctions, lawmakers will consider relief funds for Hurricane Idalia, more resources for the My Safe Florida Home program for homeowners looking to harden their homes and lower their insurance premiums, and additional funding for the Family Empowerment Scholarship for students with disabilities.

Lawmakers will also consider more security to guard against anti-Semitic violence and hate crimes at facilities like Jewish day schools, and also expressing support for Israel’s right to exist and defend itself.

Iran is already considered one of Florida’s “foreign countries of concern,” which are countries the state has a variety of prohibitions against. For instance, for years state agencies and local governments have been banned from entering into large contracts for goods and services with any business that has dealings with the Iranian government.

Earlier this year the Florida Legislature passed two bills that further restricted Iranian dealings in the state. SB 264 prohibits a foreign country of concern from owning or acquiring agricultural land, or owning or acquiring property within 20 miles of any military installation or critical infrastructure. SB 846 prohibited state colleges and universities from accepting grants or entering into partnerships with a college or university based in a foreign country of concern.

Foreign countries of concern include Iran, Russia, China, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Syria.

Earlier this month DeSantis outlined a list of proposals for new sanctions on Iran at a news conference in South Florida. The plan includes:

Reinforcing the state’s commitment to not do business with state sponsors of terrorism

Expanding bans on state investment in Iranian businesses, including financial, construction, manufacturing, textile, technology, mining, metals, shipping, shipbuilding and port sectors

Prohibits state and local governments from contracting with companies on the expanded sectors list

The plan would not lift any state sanctions against Iran unless the president and Congress certify that Iran has stopped supporting terrorism and acquiring weapons of mass destruction.

