Former assistant to Aramis Ayala running against her for state attorney

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A former assistant to State Attorney Aramis Ayala will publicly announce Tuesday his bid to run against her in 2020.

Former Ninth Circuit Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams filed with the Florida Division of Elections last Thursday to run against Ayala, who once announced that she would not seek the death penalty in any capital case before reversing her stance and appointing a committee to decide which cases potentially deserve to be tried in that manner.

Then-Gov. Rick Scott removed homicide cases, including that of accused double murderer Markeith Loyd, from Ayala's office and turned them over to Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brad King.

Williams transferred from the Ninth Circuit to the Fifth Circuit to prosecute the homicide cases removed from her office and is currently a prosecution unit leader.

Williams will make his official announcement at 10 a.m. in his hometown of Winter Garden at the Plant Street Oval. King is expected to introduce Williams.

Williams graduated from Rollins College and the North Carolina School of Law. He's been a prosecutor for nearly 11 years.

[RELATED: Timeline in Markeith Loyd case]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.