Here's how many people attended President Trump's Orlando rally

ORLANDO, Fla. - The numbers are in.

Orlando officials announced Wednesday afternoon that 19,792 people attended President Donald Trump's rally at the Amway Center on Tuesday, during which he announced that he plans to seek a second term.

Leading up to the event, Trump repeatedly tweeted about the hype surrounding the campaign announcement.

"We are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody. Over 100,000 requests. Our Country is doing great, far beyond what the haters & losers thought possible - and it will only get better," Trump tweeted on Monday.

News 6 videos and photos from Tuesday evening showed most seats inside the venue were filled, but there was plenty of room in the overflow area set up outside the Amway.

Trump took the stage at 8 p.m., speaking for about an hour and a half about his presidency thus far.

"I have news for Democrats who want to return us to the bitter failures and betrayals of the past: We are not going back," he told the crowd.

