John Morgan: Recreational marijuana should be legal, let's do this

In this Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2014 photo, Attorney John Morgan poses for a photo in his office in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando attorney and advocate John Morgan announced Tuesday that he's going to pursue legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida, more than two years after successfully backing an initaitve to legalize medical cannabis in the Sunshine State.

"I have decided that I am too old to care," Morgan said in a tweet. "I believe that #marijuana should be legal!!"

More than 70% of Florida voters approved a state constitutional amendment in November 2016 to legalize medical marijuana, broadening access to pot beyond the limited therapeutic uses approved by the Legislature five years ago.

However, Florida medical marijuana card holders could only purchase smokable medical marijuana starting this year, after the Florida Legislature repealed a ban put in place by former Gov. Rick Scott on the cannabis flower.

Morgan is currently working to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour with a 2020 ballot initiative. Last month, Morgan said he had enough signatures to put the proposal on the ballot for the 2020 election.

"I think we have time and I think there is money to get it done," Morgan said Tuesday of legalizing marijuana. "Let’s do this maybe, forget Tallahassee! #ForThePeople."

Morgan ended his unofficial announcement signing it as #PotDaddy.

