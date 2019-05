ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will deliver his first State of the County address on Thursday.

Demings is expected to focus on current and future initiatives in the county including transportation, affordable housing and better wages.

In addition, the mayor is set to make some important announcements.

Thursday's address will begin at 9 a.m. at the Orange County Convention Center.

