Orange-Osceola chief assistant state attorney running for Aramis Ayala's job

The chief assistant state attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Orange and Osceola counties, filed paperwork Monday to run for state attorney, according to her campaign.

Deborah Barra has been a prosecutor in the office for 16 years, working under multiple administrations.

Barra was first hired by Lawson Lamar and later moved into a management position. She remained in management under Jeff Ashton's tenure. When Ayala was elected, she promoted Barra to chief assistant state attorney.

Last week, News 6 was the first to report that Ayala would not seek re-election. Ayala made the announcement in a video that was posted to the office's Facebook page.

Ryan Williams and Kevin Morenski have also filed to run for state attorney in the 9th circuit.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.