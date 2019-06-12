President Trump says Orlando announcement 'hottest ticket of them all'

President Donald Trump is set to officially announce he’s seeking re-election in 2020 at a rally on June 18 in Orlando at the Amway Center.

In one of Trump’s most recent tweets Wednesday morning, the president claims this event will be “the hottest of them all” with 74,000 ticket requests made for the event already.

Wow! Just got word that our June 18th, Tuesday, ANNOUNCEMENT in Orlando, Florida, already has 74,000 requests for a 20,000 seat Arena. With all of the big events that we have done, this ticket looks to be the “hottest” of them all. See you in Florida! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2019

The Amway Center can hold 20,000 people.

This will be Trump's first campaign event in Orlando since he ended his 2016 presidential campaign with a "Thank You Tour" stop at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Trump's last visit to the Orlando area was in October 2018 when he spoke at the International Association of Chiefs of Police at the Orange County Convention Center.

Anyone interested in attending the rally can click here to register for tickets.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.