President Trump to visit Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump will visit Orlando next week to attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference.

Trump will speak Monday at the Orange County Convention Center, the White House announced Wednesday.

"The president will speak about the work of the administration to protect American communities by restoring law and order, supporting local law enforcement and securing the border,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Trump last visited Orlando in March 2017.

Trump toured St. Andrew Catholic School in Pine Hills in what the White House called a "listening session" on school choice.

