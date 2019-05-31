President Trump's 2020 campaign rents out Amway Center for rally

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump plans to host a reelection campaign rally at the Amway Center on June 18, according to a city of Orlando spokeswoman.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's press secretary, Cassandra Lafser, confirmed to News 6 that the Trump campaign signed an agreement Friday afternoon with the Orlando Venues Department to rent the Amway Center for $145,000.

The Amway Center can hold 20,000 people.

This will be Trump's first campaign event in Orlando since he ended his 2016 presidential campaign with a 'Thank You Tour" stop at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Trump's last visit to the Orlando area was in October 2018 when he spoke at the International Association of Chiefs of Police at the Orange County Convention Center.

An opposition event is also planned the day of the Trump reelection campaign rally at the Amway Center.

An event called Resist Hate Rally Orlando, organized on Facebook, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. The location hasn't been decided yet, according to organizers.

