Puerto Rico governor endorses Democrats Andrew Gillum, Bill Nelson

ORLANDO, Fla. - Puerto Rico's governor is endorsing Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate in the race to be Florida's next governor, over Republican candidate Ron DeSantis.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Monday at a news conference that he believes Puerto Rico is on the cusp of rebuilding, but it needs help. Rossello said Gillum offers hope and the commitment to equality the people of Puerto Rico have needed since Hurricane Maria swept through the island last year.

Rossello is also endorsing Florida's incumbent Democratic U.S. senator over the Republican governor in what he calls a tough decision between two supporters of the island during a challenging year.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Monday at an earlier news conference that U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott "are two great people."

But Rossello said he ultimately endorsed Nelson because of the senator's longstanding support for Puerto Rican equality when it comes to federal benefits and his support for statehood for the island.

Rossello announced the endorsements in Orlando. About 20 Puerto Rican supporters of Scott protested outside at the earlier conference.

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans have moved to Florida in the year since Hurricane Maria devastated the island, and both candidates have courted their votes.

