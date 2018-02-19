Gov. Scott to host workshops 'to keep students safe' after Florida school shooting

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, foreground, speaks along with Sheriff Scott Israel, center, of Broward County, and Pam Bondi, Florida Attorney General, during a news conference near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where a…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Less than a week after 17 students and teachers were fatally gunned down at a Parkland, Florida, high school, Gov. Rick Scott will host a series of meetings in Tallahassee on Tuesday to address student safety, mental health and firearm policies.

“I have spent the last week in Parkland talking to members of the community, students and families of the victims who are suffering following this horrific shooting," Scott said in a news release. "While there are only three weeks left of the legislative session, we must make changes to keep students safe."

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Student Nikolas Cruz, 19, faces 17 counts of murder in connection with the mass shooting after admitting to carrying out the attack in Broward County.

Student survivors of the deadly shooting have quickly become the face of a revived gun control movement.

One hundred students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will ride buses more than 400 miles to the state capital Tuesday to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of the massacre that killed 17 students and faculty last week. A group of Parkland students behind the March for Our Lives movement will be in Tallahassee meeting with legislators Tuesday and holding a public rally Wednesday.

Scott said the focus of the goal of the workshops is "to find solutions on how to prevent violence in our schools and keep guns out of the hands of mentally ill individuals."

Law enforcement, school leaders and mental health experts will take part in the meetings Tuesday at the Florida Department of Education, the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Florida Sheriffs Association. Three workshops and a roundtable on Tuesday will focus on school safety and how to keep guns out of the hands of people with mental illness, according to officials with the governor's office.

