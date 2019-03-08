Should Orlando be Florida's capital?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Should Orlando be Florida' state capital?

State Sen. Kevin Rader, D-Boca Raton, wants Florida to study the possibility, introducing a bill this week that would explore moving the capital from Tallahassee, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Rader said several key factors should be considered in a study, including ease and cost of travel to the state capital and the economic impact the move would have on Tallahassee and Leon County.

If passed, the bill would require the study to be completed by Dec. 15, 2020.

Tallahassee was first named Florida’s capital in 1824.

