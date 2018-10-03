John Legend visits Orlando school, pushes support for Amendment 4

ORLANDO, Fla. - A big name will be in Central Florida Wednesday to throw his support behind Amendment 4.

Singer, songwriter and actor John Legend will be appearing at a get-out-the-vote event at Evans High School in Orlando.

Legend will encourage voters to support the controversial amendment, which would restore voting rights to convicted felons who have served their sentence.

Opponents argue the amendment doesn't differentiate between those who committed violent and nonviolent crimes.

Amendment 4 will appear on November's ballot.

Wednesday's rally is set for 3:30 p.m.

