Wife of U.S. Rep. Darren Soto arrested on charge of disorderly intoxication

ORLANDO, Fla. - The wife of U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.) was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of disorderly intoxication.

Amanda Soto was released from the Orange County Jail early Monday. Details about her arrest have not been released.

She did not answer any questions as she left the jail.

Darren Soto became a member of Congress in 2017 after serving nearly a decade in the Florida state House and Senate.

Darren Soto represents the 9th District, which includes all of Osceola and parts of Orange and Polk counties.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.