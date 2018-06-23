Port St. John home struck by lightning

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - Crews went to a Port St. John home Saturday after it was struck by lightning, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The home is in the 6100 block of Sunflower Drive.

Fire officials said the home was occupied, but those inside were able to get out safely.

Crews were gaining access to the attic, officials said. There is charring and smoldering under the eaves in the back of the home.

Officials said there was no active fire at the time and power was secured.

No injuries were reported.

Brevard County Fire Rescue Damage in the back of the home. (Photo courtesy of Brevard County Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.