Possible sinkhole in Altamonte Springs forces 13 people to evacuate

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Red Cross officials said a possible sinkhole in Altamonte Springs has forced 13 people to evacuate.

Crews are at the scene at the Royal Arms Condominiums.

Altamonte Springs police said officers got the call about a possible sinkhole around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the possible sinkhole has grown since that time.

Crews will evaluate the possible sinkhole Wednesday morning.

An officer will keep an eye on the situation overnight.

Red Cross officials said they made sure residents who had to evacuate found a place to stay.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.