A county-by-county look at reported sinkholes in Central Florida

Sinkholes are a well-known part of Florida's geological landscape. Some parts along the I-4 corridor, however, have more reported sinkholes, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

University of Florida professor emeritus of geology Dr. Anthony Randozzo calls the area that begins along the I-4 corridor and stretches north to Tallahassee "sinkhole alley."

Florida's geological survey study shows all reported incidents of sinkholes. Here's a look at how the number of sinkholes that have been reported in surrounding Orlando-area counties.

ORANGE COUNTY

The bulk of Orange County's sinkholes appear along I-4 and into Seminole County. Many incidents appear to be in the northern part of the county, north of State Road 408 and in the area of the Maitland Boulevard interchange.



Several sinkholes appeared in the Lake Butler area, indicative of where experts say they can happen in lakes because of the weight of the water.



Orange County sinkholes

SEMINOLE COUNTY

The bulk of the sinkholes in Seminole County appear in the area along I-4 and U.S. 17-92. There are only a few in the eastern part of the county.

Seminole County sinkholes

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Historically, very few sinkholes have been reported in Osceola County, with just a few in the St. Cloud area and some south of the Orange County line, near the Walt Disney World Resort.

Osceola County sinkholes

BREVARD COUNTY

Only two sinkholes have been recorded in the county historically, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Brevard County sinkholes

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Fewer sinkholes are located on the east coast of Florida. Reported sinkhole have opened up in the DeBary, Deltona, DeLand and De Leon Springs areas, generally near U.S. 17-92. The map shows a significant cluster of sinkholes in the Pierson area.

Volusia County shinkholes

FLAGLER

Florida's geological survey map shows that only one sinkhole has ever been reported in Flagler County. It was south of Royal Palms Parkway.

Flagler County sinkholes

LAKE COUNTY

The Florida geological survey map shows a sprinkling of sinkholes throughout Lake County.

As in other areas of Central Florida counties, the bulk of the sinkholes appear in the vicinity of major roadways, especially State Road 44.

Lake County sinkholes

MARION COUNTY

The map shows a high concentration of sinkholes, mostly near the city of Ocala and surrounding areas emanating out from the center of the city. There are many reported sinkholes along major roadways such as U.S. 441 and I-75.



Sinkholes appear throughout the county but are most frequent in areas with some of the highest population and construction.

Marion County sinkholes

SUMTER COUNTY

Most of the reported sinkholes in Sumter County opened up toward the northern end of the county on I-75 and in the The Villages. A few others are scattered around the county, including near Lake Panasoffkee.

Sumter County sinkholes

