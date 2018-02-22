Preview: Officials reveal updated designs for temporary Pulse memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with the onePULSE Foundation revealed updated plans Thursday to begin working on a temporary memorial at Pulse nightclub next week.

The interim memorial is designed to serve as an inviting space for the thousands of people who visit the area each year to pay their respects to the 49 people killed in the June 16, 2016 massacre until plans for a permanent one are finalized.

“As we move to create a permanent memorial and museum to honor the 49 precious lives that were taken, we also know the importance of ensuring the families, survivors, first responders, and the community continue to have a place to reflect on what happened here,” onePULSE Foundation executive director and nightclub owner Barbara Poma said. “The interim memorial will provide areas to leave messages, and will include seating, shade, lighting and trees – creating a meaningful and inviting space while planning is under way.”

The plans show a detailed mural that showcases the support shown by the Orlando community in the days after the shooting wrapping around the building.

A new fence will also be put up around the property and the iconic Pulse sign, which is black and white with the letter "P" on it, will be enhanced, according to leaders with the foundation.

Much of the work on the temporary memorial will be done off-site, including the preserving of memorial items and artifacts collected at the site.

The collected items will be carefully preserved at the Orange County Regional History Center to be displayed at the permanent memorial and museum in the future, Pam Schwartz, chief curator of the History Center, said.

“June 12, 2016, was an historic day in Orlando’s history, and we are dedicated to ensuring that the lives taken, all those affected, and the outpouring of public support are not forgotten,” Schwartz said. “We will use the utmost care and sensitivity in preserving the items that were so lovingly created and placed here – they will be integral as the onePULSE Foundation plans the museum.”

Families and survivors are invited to take home any items they left at the site ahead of the collection. Any remaining items will be collected Sunday.

Work on the interim memorial is expected to begin Monday and be completed by the end of April, officials said. The work is not expected to have a major impact on the surrounding community.

The designs for the temporary memorial were approved by the Orlando City Council in October. More information about the design plans and the memorial task force members involved in the planning efforts can be found here.

