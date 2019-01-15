Proposed bill would allow Florida residents to use electronic ID, registration

Forgetting your driver's license at home while driving might no longer be an issue for Florida drivers if a proposed bill passes this legislative session.

Florida could be one of the first 14 states to accept electronic identification, according to a South Florida Sun-Sentinel report.

Tampa Rep. James Grant is expected to sponsor a bill that would allow drivers to use electronic credentials, as opposed to hard copies, for ID and registration during traffic stops, as well as for voting and purchasing liquor, according to the Sentinel.

Florida drivers can already present proof of insurance electronically.

Grant co-sponsored a similar bill last year. it died in the Senate during its second reading due to concerns of potential hacking on mobile devices.

The Sun Sentinel reports the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators is developing standard protocols to enable to use of digital licenses.​

