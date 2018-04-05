16 Pulse survivors sue Google, Facebook, Twitter for 'supporting' ISIS

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sixteen Pulse survivors have filed a federal lawsuit against Google, Facebook and Twitter, claiming the tech giants provided "material support" to ISIS.

Omar Mateen shot and killed 49 people and injured dozens more at the Orlando nightclub in June 2016. Mateen, who pledged allegiance to ISIS during the mass shooting, was killed by police. His widow, Noor Salman, was found not guilty of helping him plan the attack.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the Middle District Court of Florida, says all three tech companies violated the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act. The suit claims that, "By the time of the terror attacks in this case, ISIS had become one of the largest and most widely recognized and feared terrorist organizations in the world [...] due in large part to its use of the defendants’ social media platforms to promote and carry out its terrorist activities."

The lawsuit also claims the companies profited from ISIS content, Gizmodo first reported.

The suit seeks “compensatory damages in amounts to be determined at trial,” “treble damages,” reimbursement of prosecution costs, a judge’s order declaring all three companies “have violated, and are continuing to violate, the Anti-Terrorism Act,” and other relief as required.

Read--Pulse lawsuit against Google, Facebook, Twitter

A similar suit filed by family members of Pulse victims was recently dismissed by a judge.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.