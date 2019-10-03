Design finalists unveiled for Pulse Nightclub Museum

ORLANDO, Fla. - The onePULSE Foundation is asking the public to provide feedback on the six concept designs for the National Pulse Memorial and Museum.

The organization unveiled the designs on Thursday at the Orange County Regional History Center in downtown Orlando.

Each model was developed around the Pulse community's vision of honoring all 49 victims killed on June 12, 2016.

The CEO of the onePulse Foundation, Barbara Poma, said the exhibit is a great way for the Central Florida community to be involved.

"I think it's important to come here, to spend as much time as you need and watching the video loop, which tells you so much about each design," Poma said.

Myrlende Bebe got a chance to see the exhibit before the public did. She is the mother of 20-year-old Jason Benjamin Josaphat, who was killed at the Pulse nightclub massacre.

Bebe said she wants to remember her son at a place visit with her family and friends.

"It brings a lot of joy, hope that, even though there isn't any, it brings happiness," Bebe said.

Some of the victims' parents, however, are not on board with the project.

"Everyone has a voice and an opinion and everyone is entitled to that and to be heard. I also think it's disappointing that there's such mischaracterization and false accusations out there and not understanding the project in its full capacity," Poma said.

The exhibit is set up for the public to write down their thoughts and opinions about the designs, which will help the competition jury pick out a winner at the end of the month.

It will be open from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, Monday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The exhibit is located at the Linda W. Chapin Gallery inside the Orange County Regional History Center.

Online viewing is available here.

