Pulse nightclub memorial design winner to be announced

ORLANDO, Fla. - Members of the onePULSE Foundation are set to announce the winning design concept and team for the National Pulse Memorial and Museum on Wednesday.

Six designs, chosen during an international competition, were on display in an exhibit at the Orange County Regional History Center earlier this month.

[RELATED: Design finalists unveiled for Pulse Nightclub Museum | Land purchased for future site of Pulse Museum]

Visitors were able to give their feedback on the designs at the exhibit, which was open to the public for a week.

Each model was developed around the Pulse community's vision to honor all 49 victims. The memorial and museum will include the Orlando Health Survivors Walk and will be built at the site of the Pulse nightclub.

[MORE: Disney CEO Bob Iger relives aftermath of Pulse, speaking to father of toddler killed by gator]

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will join Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Wednesday for the unveiling at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The National Pulse Memorial and Museum is scheduled to open in 2022.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.