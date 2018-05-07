Pulse temporary memorial dedication ceremony happening Tuesday

Construction of the temporary memorial at Pulse nightclub continues in March 2018. The onePulse Foundation will open the memorial to the public on May 8, 2018. (Photo: Emilee Speck/WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the first time since the June 12, 2016, shootings, people will have a formal memorial to remember the 49 victims killed at Pulse nightclub.

An interim memorial will be unveiled by the onePULSE Foundation to friends and family of victims and survivors Tuesday morning at the site of the nightclub on South Orange Avenue, just south of downtown Orlando. At 3 p.m. the temporary memorial, which includes new landscaping, benches, walkways and a memorial wall, will open to the public.

Drivers in the SODO area should expect congestion Tuesday near Kaley and Orange Avenue around the time of the ceremony.

Almost two years after the mass shooting, a fence has blocked the view to the black building and its small parking lot. A few months after the one-year mark, the city of Orlando installed a new fence featuring local artwork to replace the one erected by the FBI after the massacre.

The fence and the surrounding sidewalk near Pulse have served as a place where people can leave memorial items for the victims. The front lawn of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and the Orlando Regional Medical Center also served as temporary memorials in the weeks after the shooting.

The Orange County Regional History Center has continued to document and collect more than 5,000 artifacts of remembrance and from inside the nightclub documenting the tragedy.

The onePULSE Foundation, led by Pulse owner Barbara Poma, has been in charged of the review, design and plans for the memorial. Plans for a more robust permanent memorial and museum are underway.

"Our vision is to create a sanctuary of hope and healing around this tragic day in American history for our community, for the country and for the world -- which honors the 49 lives that were taken, their families, the 68 injured victims, the affected survivors and the first responders and healthcare professionals who cared for the victims," according to a statement on the organizations website, onepulsefoundation.org.

The temporary memorial will provide the backdrop for the second annual remembrance ceremony on June 12.

One year after the shooting, the city of Orlando and Orange County officials declared the date of the shooting to be Orlando United Day, a day of love and kindness, "recognizing the compassion and love that was displayed by the Central Florida community following the tragedy."

