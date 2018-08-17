Pulse shooting survivors re-file lawsuit against Orlando police

ORLANDO, Fla. - A lawsuit filed by survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting against Orlando police has been re-filed in federal court.

A judge threw out the original complaint earlier this month, saying the lawsuit was too vague.

In the newest filing, more than 50 survivors of the mass shooting accuse the officer working at the nightclub of abandoning his post by not going after the gunman.

The lawsuit also alleges more than a dozen other officers violated civil rights by detaining survivors for hours after the massacre in June 2016.

The city of Orlando now has three weeks to respond to the new filing. However, its lawyers have said the entire case should be dismissed.

Download File

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.