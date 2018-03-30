'Stay strong, Orlando:' Pulse survivors react to Noor Salman's not guilty verdict

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the community reacted to the not guilty verdict in the trial of the Pulse nightclub gunman's widow Friday morning, so did the men and women who survived the attack and the families of those victims who died.

Defense attorneys and the family of Noor Salman agreed that her being found not guilty of aiding and abetting her husband's attack at the club on June 12, 2016 did not diminish the experience of the 49 people killed, their families and the dozens of others who survived with life-altering injuries.

Those survivors and the families of victims had mixed reactions when the verdict was read on Friday, bringing to an end a federal trial that lasted several weeks. Some thought federal prosecutors didn't have the evidence to prove Salman helped Omar Mateen plan and execute the attack and others were frustrated that no one will be held accountable for the innocent lives that were taken in the mass shooting.

Still, the message was clear that the community is still continuing to heal nearly two years after the attack.

Below is a list of their unedited statements and reactions provided to the media:

onePulse Foundation, Pulse owner Barbara Poma

"I respect the criminal justice process, and we all have to trust that the jury made its decision free of bias

and emotion. Those of us directly affected by this tragedy must find peace in our hearts and remember

that he was the one who pulled the trigger that night. He was the perpetrator, and he should not have

one more minute of power over our lives.

"This verdict cannot and will not divide us. The survivors, families, and first responders as well as the

community of Orlando and everyone around the world must now focus on the work ahead of us. We will

always carry the pain of what happened at Pulse, and we will never forget those who were taken. We

will wrap our arms around all affected today and in the days to come.

"It will be difficult, but we will focus now on healing, and we will continue to work to help communities

emerge from violence and hate. It is as important today as it was 21 months ago."

The Dru Project, created in memory of Pulse victim Dru Leionon

"We haven't been watching or reading about the trial intentionally. We have preferred not to think or spend energy on the negative aspect of this trial or bigger, overarching problem. These people don't deserve the headlines they're getting or the notoriety they have received.

"We choose to spend our time wisely and positively, honoring Drew Leinonen, and honoring the other 48 angels who lost their lives on June 12, 2016.

We choose to spend our time pushing forward through the grief, putting anger into action, and speaking out for those who no longer have a voice.

Are you with us?"

Brandon Wolf, Pulse survivor

"Noor Salman does not define justice for the 49. We do. In our fight to protect other communities from feeling our pain. In our commitment to creating a better, safer world for our children. In our refusal to accept the corrupt status quo.

Stay strong, Orlando. We are justice."

"Pulse family: regardless of the verdict today, true justice lies in creating a world our 49 brothers & sisters would be proud of. One where we no longer have to fear bullets when we should be celebrating life. Love you all."

Pulse event manager Neema Bahrami

"I am heading to pulse at 1pm to stand infront of the club that 49 friends of mine were brutally murdered and today we didn't get Justice that we needed for it.

I stand with you and will stand outside giving the love they deserve.

One Pulse

One Family

One Love"

Christine Leionon, mother of Pulse victim Dru Leionon

"I'm sorry to hear that. But the evidence just wasn't there?"

This post will be updated as more responses are received.

