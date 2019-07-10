News

Rabies alert issued after Disney workers scratched by cat

Rabies alert near Epcot is for 60 days

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Florida Department of Health said a rabies alert was issued near Epcot on Monday after a cat that scratched two Disney workers tested positive for rabies.

This is a 60-day alert issued for the area around the intersection of Interstate 4 and Epcot Center Drive, according to the Department of Health.

Officials are asking people to avoid:

  • Feral cats
  • Stray dogs
  • Raccoons
  • Bats
  • Foxes
  • Skunks
  • Otters
  • Bobcats
  • Coyotes

Anyone who was bitten or scratched by a cat in the area should seek medical attention or contact Orange County Animal Services at 407-254-9150.

The Department of Health is asking people check the following:

  • Make sure pets have current rabies immunizations
  • Secure garbage outside
  • Clear pet food outside

Anyone with questions about this issue can also call Animal Services at 407-254-9150.

