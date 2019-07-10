Rabies alert issued after Disney workers scratched by cat

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Florida Department of Health said a rabies alert was issued near Epcot on Monday after a cat that scratched two Disney workers tested positive for rabies.
This is a 60-day alert issued for the area around the intersection of Interstate 4 and Epcot Center Drive, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are asking people to avoid:
- Feral cats
- Stray dogs
- Raccoons
- Bats
- Foxes
- Skunks
- Otters
- Bobcats
- Coyotes
Anyone who was bitten or scratched by a cat in the area should seek medical attention or contact Orange County Animal Services at 407-254-9150.
The Department of Health is asking people check the following:
- Make sure pets have current rabies immunizations
- Secure garbage outside
- Clear pet food outside
Anyone with questions about this issue can also call Animal Services at 407-254-9150.
