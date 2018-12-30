Raccoon causes power outage for thousands in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A raccoon caused a huge power outage in Kissimmee on Sunday afternoon, leaving 3,218 customers of Kissimmee Utility Authority without electricity for a half-hour, according to the Kissimmee Utility Authority.

The KUA said that the raccoon climbed onto a 13,200-volt piece of electrical equipment and caused three primary feeder lines to fail. Power was restored by 2:08 p.m.

The substation where the raccoon climbed into is located off Hoagland Boulevard, just south of the Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, according to the KUA.

The KUA said that the raccoon did not survive.

