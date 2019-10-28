Radio host pastor accused in child sex case dies in apparent suicide, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pastor and popular radio host recently arrested and accused of abusing a girl for years was found dead in his home over the weekend while out on bond, according to Altamonte Springs police.



Rev. Bryan Fulwider, 59, was a co-host on "Friends Talking Faith with The Three Wise Guys" on WMFE. The show, which is not produced by the NPR affiliate, was put on hiatus after Fulwider was arrested Oct. 1.

Fulwider was found dead at his home in Altamonte Springs Sunday night, police said.



Fulwider was arrested on charges of sexual battery by a person who is in a position of custodial authority to a person less than 18 years of age.



Police said Fulwider met the victim at First Congregational Church of Winter Park, where he was a pastor, and the abuse began when she was 14 years old and lasted until she turned 18.



The alleged abuse happened at church, in vehicles, in hotel rooms and during church trips, records show.

A judge on Friday set his bail at $700,000. During the bail hearing, Fulwider said if he was granted release, he planned "to restore my name and work to take care of the things I need to take care of, do the work I can."

Fulwider posted bail under conditional release.

Altamonte Springs police were called to Fulwider's home on Post Oak Circle Sunday at 11:50 p.m. for a possible suicide attempt.

A spokesperson for the Altamonte Springs Police Department said the Medical Examiner's Office will make the final determination of cause of death.



