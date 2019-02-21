Random tests find Orange County courthouse security 'unsatisfactory'

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Random checks to test the operational effectiveness of security system and equipment at the Orange County Courthouse determined security to be “unsatisfactory” on Sept. 27 and again on Nov. 2, 2018.

The findings issued in memos to Richard Steiger, head of Orange County Facilities management, reported the findings of the “unannounced tests” to a G4S supervisor.

According to the memo, specific information related to this test is “considered to be confidential” and is not subject to public record, so it’s not clear what the security guards missed.

The findings come just a few days after Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond announced results of a sweeping audit of security records between July 2016 and December 2017 that found no security random tests reported in that time period, a violation of the multimillion dollar contract.

The audit also found that 45 percent of the G4S staff failed to review basic training which includes: courthouse security, physical security aids and disguised weapons.

The county’s facilities management staff is already implementing a “plan of action,” which will “amend the contractual requirements to provide “reasonable certification” of training requirements and required training for security guards will be monitored.

The full audit of the G4S screeners can be found at www.occompt.com.



