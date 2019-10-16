Ready for some cooler weather? You'll have to get through this rain first

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cooler temperatures will arrive soon, but not before some rain.

Orlando-area forecast

A weak front is moving into Central Florida Wednesday, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos. Patchy, light rain had already begun spreading into the northern half of the region by the early morning hours.

The front should reach the Orlando-Cape Canaveral line by sunrise Thursday, Campos said.

This slow-moving front will lead to rain chances at 40-50% north of the I-4 corridor that will taper down to 30% in areas that are further south.

Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 80s for inland counties and near 90 degrees along the coast.

"Plenty of cloud cover will linger behind the front on Thursday, with some drying over the area," Campos said. "HIghs by Friday will be slightly cooler, in the upper 70s to low 80s."

Pinpointing the tropics

By Friday and into the weekend, forecast confidence remains low as a disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico nears the area, bringing lots of rain potential with it. As of Wednesday morning, the forecast called for a 40-50% chance of rain by the weekend.

The same area has a 40% chance of tropical development over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center. The trough of low pressure is currently sitting over the Bay of Campeche and is producing disorganized showers. The system is forecast to emerge over the Bay of Campeche later Wednesday and move northward. Gradual development is possible and a tropical system could form late week over the central Gulf of Mexico.

