How we pretend it's fall in Florida without the fall weather

ORLANDO, Fla. - Around the most of the country people are celebrating the glorious season of fall by unpacking their scarves, enjoying a nice pumpkin spice latte and doing anything outdoors without breaking a sweat. Meanwhile in Florida, Sept. 23 means nothing other than another day above 90 degrees and the oncoming flood of seasonal residents.

While most every other state has four seasons: winter, spring, summer and fall the Sunshine State is broken up into only two seasons: wet and dry, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos. Wet season in Florida usually begins in late May and dry season starts by mid October.

That doesn't mean Florida doesn't benefit from earlier sunsets that help cool down the temperatures and make being outside bearable. Here are all the ways the Orlando area can still partake in fall festivities without the seasonal weather.

Enjoy maple, pumpkin spice, apple cinnamon or whatever flavored drinks over ice

It seems like the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back on the menu earlier ever year. It's kind of become a fall tradition. Busch Light beer even trolled Starbucks this year changing its name to Busch Latte for fall. Floridians know to ask their baristas to make their PSLs iced to enjoy it on an 80-degree October day.

Not into the flavors of fall? Ask for a Cafe con Leche over ice and thank me later.

Sip on seasonal beers

On left: Red Cypress Brewery's PSL milkshake IPA and the Fiest Bier. On right: Orlando Brewing's Grateful Pumpkin organic spiced stout. (Image credit: Red Cypress/ Orlando Brewing)

If you prefer your dose of seasonable change in alcohol form, Florida has a range of craft breweries offering seasonal flavors from gourd flavored IPAs to chocolate stouts.

Th Orlando Beer Company will tap its organic 2018 Oktoberfest Märzen Lager on Sept. 22 during the Oktoberfest event and already on tap is the Grateful Pumpkin, an organic spiced stout.

Red Cypress Brewery in Winter Springs has a few seasonal beers that scream fall, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte Milkshake IPA, brewed with vanilla, coffee, spices and lactose. Also, the Marzen Lager is now on tap, "with notes of caramel malt and a hint of toast this beer is perfect for the changing season," according to the brewery.

See a full list of Central Florida breweries here and be sure to check their websites for seasonal offerings.

Go to the beach, springs instead of raking leaves

Winter Park chain of lakes

While the northern U.S. gets to spend the weekend raking-- and jumping in-- leaves, Floridians can take a hard pass on that chore and instead go to the beach or visit a natural spring. October, November and most often December are perfect month for soaking in the sun, paddle boarding or kayaking without ever breaking a sweat.

Here's a list of some of Central Florida's most scenic kayaking spots.

Wear bug spray while Trick or Treating

If you're new to Florida and celebrating Halloween for the first time there are a few things to know.

If you buy a pumpkin more than a week before Hallows Eve, don't carve it. The Florida humidity will turn your gourd into a ghoul within a few days. It's best to wait until a day before or make it a day of carving tradition.

Bugs: Pack the bug spray in the red wagon while taking the kids around the neighborhood trick or treating.

Melted candy: Chocolate doesn't respond well to being carried around in a plastic bucket in 80-plus degrees. If you're pulling the red wagon, maybe put a cooler in there too. If all else fails just stick the candy in the freezer post door-knocking.

Enjoy movie night outside

It's a great time to enjoy evening events happening at the beautiful Leu Gardens in Orlando. Take in some live music at the Jazz 'n Blues concert or a movie on the big screen. Leu members get in for free. Click here for event information and dates.

Speaking of outdoor events, here's a list of fall festivals happening around Central Florida.

Celebrate Oktoberfest

(Photo credit: Backhaus Bakery)

Oktoberfest kicks off in Munich, Germany, Sept. 22 and runs until Oct. 7, but residents in Central Florida can enjoy a taste of Germany all year round. From Bavarian beer to the bratwurst with sauerkraut, you can find it all within driving distance at a handful of restaurants that offer authentic German cuisine. Here is a list of German eateries around the Orlando area.

There are a variety of events and festivals scheduled through the end of October to celebrate here's a list of some of the celebrations happening.

Visit a pumpkin patch

FreeImages.com/Courtney Mroch

It's time for a new profile picture to celebrate the season. No where is better to snap your seasonal selfie than one of these local Instagram-worthy pumpkin patches.

