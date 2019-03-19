Real estate agent raped woman who was house hunting, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Police have arrested a real estate agent who they say raped a woman who came from China to look at houses in Florida last year.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Wentworth Huang Wang, 38, was arrested Sunday. He faces three counts of sexual battery.

A police affidavit said the company the woman used for housing and transportation put her in touch with Wang.

She told police that after Wang raped her, he warned her not to tell because he knew people at the Orlando Police Department, adding that they would believe him because he's an American citizen, according to the affidavit.

The woman left Florida and reported the rape in California. Wang provided a DNA sample in October, which matched evidence found on the woman and her clothing, officials said.

Jail records don't list a lawyer for Wang.



