Frozen raspberries sold at Aldi, Raley's recalled

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wawona Frozen Foods officials said they issued a voluntary recall of packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries.

The products were sold at Aldi grocery stores and Raley's Family of Fine Stores.

The recall was issued to because the frozen raspberries have the potential to be contaminated with hepatitis A, according Wawona Frozen Foods.

Officials said the recall was issued due to an abundance of caution.

No illnesses have been associated with the impacted product, according to Wawona Frozen Food officials.

Information below shows product code for the impacted product sold at Aldi:

Season's Choice Raspberries Frozen 12-ounce bag Best by date of June, 10, 2021 Best by date of Aug. 1, 2021 Best By date Aug. 23, 2021 Product of Chile UPC Code of 0414981241990

Season's Choice Berry Medley Frozen 16-ounce bag Best by date of July 17, 2021 Best by date of July 20, 2021 Best By date of July 22, 2021 Product of USA, Chile UPC Code of 041498313449



Information below shows product code for impacted product sold at Raley's​​​​​​​:

Raley's Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries 12-ounce bags Best by date of June 5, 2012, with lot code of 20156A04​​​​​​​ Best by date Aug. 1, 2021, with lot code of 20213A06​​​​​​​ Product of Chile​​​​​​​ UPC CODE of 4656700754



Photos below show images of the impacted product:

Customers should throw out the impacted product.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 866-913-0667.

