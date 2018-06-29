Heavy rains lead to boating advisory on St. Johns River

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management has issued a boating advisory along part of the St. Johns River.

The warning, which runs from Sanford south to the Orange County line, comes as recent rainfall is causing water levels to rise.

Officials say river levels have swelled at Lake Harney and Lake Jesup. Water levels are also expected to swell at Lake Monroe by the weekend.

The boat ramps at Mullet Lake Park and Wayside park are closed because of dangerous conditions.

Boaters are being asked to slow down and watch for debris in the water.

St Johns River above Lake Harney steady at 8 feet. Water moves into yards on Prevatt Road off State Road 46 near Lake Harney. Flooding of boat ramps and roads occurs in Mullet Lake Park. Forecast to remain steady at 8 feet through July 3. — Volusia EMER MGMT (@VCEmergencyInfo) June 29, 2018

