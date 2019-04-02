Record Store Day offers exclusive releases, tiny turntable

The soundtrack from the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey spins on the turntable at the Modern Hotel in downtown Boise, Idaho on Wednesday, March 26, 2008, where members of the Vinyl Preservation Society of Idaho meet once a month to promote the…

ORLANDO, Fla. - Collectors are eager to sift through store shelves for rare releases and limited pressings this Record Store Day. The annual event has celebrated all things vinyl, the culture of record stores and the role they've play within the music community for the last 12 years.

A diverse and extensive list of about 400 new albums pressed for Record Store Day 2019 have fans and collectors hyped.

People are also talking about an adorable, albeit highly criticized, miniature turntable after RSD posted a photo of the exclusive item on its Facebook page.

The Crosley model runs on batteries and plays 3-inch records pressed in Japan, where other pocket-sized players have been popular. Despite its Instagram-worthiness, the turntable has not received the most positive reception from audiophiles, who question its quality.

Regardless of the mini controversy, Central Florida record stores have been preparing for the big day all year. News 6 asked around to get details on what local shops have planned for April 13.

Park Ave CDs

Possibly the biggest blowout RSD event in Central Florida with the best turnout happens every year at Park Ave CDs in Audubon Park. A long line of people wraps around the building before the store opens in anticipation of snagging rare finds.

Some customers have even tried to avoid the line by pitching a tent and camping out overnight in years past.

Sean Rice, Adam D'Angelo and James Solomons camp out in Park Ave CDs parking lot on Record Store Day Eve in 2014.

Park Ave CDs will open at 8 a.m. and have at least one copy of every RSD-branded release in stock.

The store is also collecting donations for the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando on Record Store Day. A minimum donation of $5 will enter customers in a drawing for the “pole position” in line. The winner will be allowed to enter the store 10 minutes before it officially opens.

2916 Corrine Drive

Orlando, FL



Uncle Tony’s Donut Shoppe

This Orlando store does not sell powdery pastries, but it does have a wide selection of vintage jazz, R&B, funk, world and soul records. You may recognize the “Greetings From Orlando” mural painted on the side of the building, which sits along Orange Avenue. Employees with the store said it is not stocking RSD releases but will be putting out some special used stock and running sales. The store is still nailing down some other ideas and might open earlier than usual.

703 N Orange Avenue

Orlando, FL

Rock n’ Roll Heaven

Rock n’ Roll Heaven calls itself "Orlando’s Best Record Store", boasting the best selection of vinyl LPs and singles in the state. It stocks all genres and formats. Rock n’ Roll Heaven is also on Orange Avenue but in the Lake Ivanhoe neighborhood of Orlando.

1814 N Orange Avenue

Orlando, FL

Smartpunk Record Shop

Orlando-based record label Smartpunk just opened its new brick-and-mortar record store near the University of Central Florida. This is the only record store within 10 miles of the campus. Central Florida’s newest record store will be celebrating its first RSD this year with limited releases and sales. Smartpunk employees said it will also have friends with coffee, pizza, ice cream and beers drop by throughout the day.

12078 Collegiate Way

Orlando, FL

East West Music & More

This store has been around a lot longer than Record Store Day. East West Music has been selling records since 1971. The store owners asked its customers on Facebook to take a look at the special release list and comment with the records they’d like to see in stock. Some customer reviews claim the store is cluttered, while others say “bin diving” can lead to good finds.

4895 S. Orange Ave.

Orlando, FL



