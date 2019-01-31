Red-light cameras taken down in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - A single mother who said she was once slapped with a $265 fine for running a red light in Apopka celebrated this week after she snapped a picture of city officials taking down the red-light cameras.

The woman took the picture on Wednesday morning and shared it with News 6 on Thursday.

The city took down the 17 red-light cameras after the Apopka City Council voted to turn them off on Jan.1.

Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson said this was a campaign promise of his after so many residents wanted them gone and even businesses said that people avoided Apopka because of the red lights.

Porkie's Original BBQ owner Steven White told News 6 that over the several years the city had the red-light cameras installed, he received letters from customers saying they wouldn't come back because of the red-light cameras.

Bob Johnson, the owner of The Catfish Place in Apopka, said he can't tell for sure if it has affected his business of 35 years, but he does know people have expressed frustrations to him.

"I'm glad they are gone," Johnson said. "I think some people were probably hesitant coming through."

Earlier this month, Nelson said at the request of the Apopka police chief, the city will be installing security cameras at some of the same places the red-light cameras were, for continued public safety.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.