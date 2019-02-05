Remains found near Orange Blossom Trail identified as 27-year-old woman

ORLANDO, Fla. - Human remains found by a cleaning crew near Orange Blossom Trail last year have been identified as those of a 27-year-old woman, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Tuesday that the medical examiner's office has identified the remains found Nov. 28 in a vacant lot at 4800 S. Orange Blossom Trail as those of Rachael Leanah Jean Sharp.
[PREVIOUS: Human remains found near Orange Blossom Trail, deputies say]
Officials said the remains were skeletonized and had likely been in the vacant lot for quite some time. A property manager said a crew occasionally comes to the lot to clean it up and that's what they were doing when the remains were found.
Sharp's cousin, who lives in Tampa, said Sharo was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Her cause of death is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office.
No other information was immediately available.
