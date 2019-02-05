Remains found near Orange Blossom Trail identified as 27-year-old woman

Deputies identify human remains found near Orange Blossom Trail as those of 27-year-old Rachael Leanah Jean Sharp, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office (Image: Jessica Chauncey).

ORLANDO, Fla. - Human remains found by a cleaning crew near Orange Blossom Trail last year have been identified as those of a 27-year-old woman, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Tuesday that the medical examiner's office has identified the remains found Nov. 28 in a vacant lot at 4800 S. Orange Blossom Trail as those of Rachael Leanah Jean Sharp.

Officials said the remains were skeletonized and had likely been in the vacant lot for quite some time. A property manager said a crew occasionally comes to the lot to clean it up and that's what they were doing when the remains were found.

Sharp's cousin, who lives in Tampa, said Sharo was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Her cause of death is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No other information was immediately available.

