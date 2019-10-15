Report: At least 8 dead after mass shooting in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - At least eight people are dead following a mass shooting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to CBS News.

Gunfire erupted Monday night in residential neighborhood of Río Piedras, not far from the University of San Juan, according to a report from NotiCentro, a news outlet on the island. According to the news agency, seven men and one woman were killed.

Following the shooting, Gov. Wanda Vasquez Garced announced plans to hold an urgent meeting Tuesday to address security measures on the island.

Earlier this year, the top FBI official in Puerto Rico said the island is facing what he calls a "crisis of violence," asking for more personnel and resources to be sent from the U.S. mainland, according to a report.

The wave of violence and crime comes as the island continues to struggle to recover in a number of ways from the damage left behind by hurricanes Irma and Maria, the report said.

No other details on Monday's shooting were immediately available.

