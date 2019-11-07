Deputies swarm area of Lake Nona after shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are responding to a shooting in an area of Lake Nona, officials said.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a report of shots fired in a parking lot in the area of 10600 Narcoossee Road near Moss Park just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators at the scene determined that there was a shooting between the occupants of three vehicles in the parking lot, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, at least one bullet entered a nearby business. No one was hurt, deputies said.

Video taken in the same parking lot showed a shattered glass window at Giovanni's Italian Restaurant.

Investigators are still at the scene working to learn more about how the incident unfolded. It's unclear if deputies are looking for anyone in connection with the gunfire.

Video from News 6's helicopter showed a heavy law enforcement presence and crime scene tape in the area around 4 p.m.

At least two other scenes were found not far from the scene involved in the initial report of shots fired.

Sky 6 video showed a vehicle crashed into a tree near Moss Park Road. An employee at a nearby 7-Eleven, which was closed to the public with crime scene tape, said law enforcement officers entered the gas station with their weapons drawn and asked everyone to get out.

.@7eleven worker says 2 men found in bathroom at Narcoossee and Moss Park Rd. Deputies held them at gunpoint. One taken in patrol car, one in ambulance @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/YF3rycF9Ie — Erik Sandoval (@ErikSandoval) November 7, 2019

The employee told News 6 deputies said they were looking for the suspects involved in the shooting and eventually found them in the bathroom and took them into custody. At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, the employee said. Deputies have not confirmed that the incidents are connected.

Around the same time, officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office asked residents in a tweet to avoid the area.

Happening Now: There is police activity in the area of Narcoosee Road and Moss Park. Please avoid the area as some of the roadways are shut down. If you are driving in the area please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/1hFIRjOBB4 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 7, 2019

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

