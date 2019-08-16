Reported shooting investigated at Orange County apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - A reported shooting an Orange County apartment complex early Friday has prompted a large law enforcement presence.

The shooting was reported at Ellery at Lake Sherwood at 8013 Balasands Boulevard near Colonial Drive and Apopka Vineland Road.

The entrance to the Orlando-area complex has been taped off and only residents are allowed in and out.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has not released any details about the incident.

We are waiting to hear back from deputies after reports of a shooting at Ellery At Lake Sherwood Apartments off Colonial Drive.



Deputies remain on scene and have entrance blocked off.



A live report in minutes @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/NRzjkUmk2A — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) August 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.