Reported shooting investigated at Orange County apartment complex

Deputies block entrance to Ellery at Lake Sherwood

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A reported shooting an Orange County apartment complex early Friday has prompted a large law enforcement presence.

The shooting was reported at Ellery at Lake Sherwood at 8013 Balasands Boulevard near Colonial Drive and Apopka Vineland Road.

The entrance to the Orlando-area complex has been taped off and only residents are allowed in and out.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has not released any details about the incident.

