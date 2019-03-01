Rescuers actively fighting fires in multiple Apopka mobile homes

Smoke rises from multiple mobile homes on fire in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - At least two mobile homes are on fire in Apopka, according to officials from Orange County Fire Rescue.

Helicopter video from over the Clarcona Resort Condominium Association showed smoke rising above the trees. Firefighters said that, though multiple units are on fire, crews are making good progress in putting out the flames.

Rescuers said no one has been located inside the buildings.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.