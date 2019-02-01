Road closures this weekend as Colonial Drive pedestrian bridge nears completion

The pedestrian bridge over West Colonial Drive in Orlando. (Image: city of Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Construction crews will be busy this weekend putting the final touches on the new Colonial Drive pedestrian bridge west of Orange Avenue and that means overnight road closures for a busy intersection of downtown Orlando.

Starting Friday at 10 p.m., both lanes of Colonial Drive and Garland Avenue will be closed to traffic until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The lanes will close again Saturday from 11:30 p.m. through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Colonial Drive and Garland Avenue overnight detours for Feb.1-3.

The walkway will make it easier for all pedestrians and bicyclists to travel safely over SR 50 by giving them an above-ground pathway to explore areas like Lake Ivanhoe and the Mills District.

The bridge will also give commuters who reside on the north and south side of West Colonial a safe pathway to work.

"I'm very excited for it. It's going to make my commute to work very easy and safe every single day," a commuter told News 6.

There's still no exact date of when the bridge will be open to the public, but Orlando city officials said they expect the project to be completed in the next few months.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.