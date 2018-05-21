Police: Felon fleeing traffic stop crashes into family bringing newborn home

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A "convicted felon, street thug" who was possibly fleeing the scene of a robbery was involved in a head-on crash with a husband and wife who were bringing their 1-day-old baby home from the hospital, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri.

Capri said Shawn Irving was driving a black Chevrolet Camaro that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a robbery when authorities attempted to pull him over Monday afternoon. While attempting to elude officers, Irving crashed head-on into a Dodge Durango on Bellevue Avenue, officials said.

A woman who gave birth Sunday, her husband and their 1-day-old baby, who were on their way home from the hospital were in the Durango. The family was not injured in the crash, according to authorities.

"Thank God. You know, 1-day-old baby that's your worst nightmare -- you come home from the hospital, you have the joy of having a child and you're going home to celebrate, start your new life with your kid and you got this street thug out here, doesn't care about anybody, just about himself," Capri said.

The Durango, he said, is "built like tank" so it only sustained minor front-end damage.

Inside the Camaro, police said they found a trafficking-level of heroin, cocaine, pills, cash and a firearm. A pregnant 15-year-old girl, who had possibly been reported missing, was also in the car with Irving, police said.

Capri said Irving is a "convicted felon, street thug" and a drug dealer who has a long history with law enforcement.

"He's got a bunch of charges coming his way, felony charges, and hopefully we can get him put away for awhile," Capri said.

The girl who was in the vehicle has not been identified. Capri said he does not believe she is connected to the active Amber Alert in Titusville.

