Rockledge Fire responds to woman in labor, delivers healthy baby

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - This wasn't a normal call for Rockledge Fire-Rescue crews, but they handled it with care.

On Oct. 2, Rockledge Fire Station No. 37 got a call for a woman in labor and the crew ended up delivering the baby.

Lt. Matt Clark, FF/Paramedic David Iamunno and FF/EMT Conner Hurley saw the birth was imminent upon arrival and worked as a team to deliver a healthy baby boy, according to the city of Rockledge's Facebook post.

Officials said both mother and son, Luca Anvary Berlingerare, are doing well.

