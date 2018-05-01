Roger Trindade trial: Teens accused in Winter Park beating death won't testify

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The prosecution wrapped up calling witnesses Tuesday in the trial against two 16-year-old boys accused of fatally punching 15-year-old Roger Trindade, and the defense team said it won't call any witnesses.

Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall are charged as adults and face manslaughter charges in the 2016 death of Trindade. The duo turned down a plea deal Friday offered by the state attorney's office.

Trindade was found unconscious on the night of Oct. 15, 2016, in the popular Winter Park shopping and dining area near Central Park. He later died after being taken off life support.

Tuesday was the first full day of testimony.

A 15-year-old teen was also charged in the case with witness tampering took the stand. He was sentenced in February to a less restrictive detention program.

The teen testified that he saw Sutherland hit Trindade and Trindade's friend.

Several other teenagers who were with Sutherland and Hall the night Trindade was fatally hit also testified about what they saw.

Testimony from the young witnesses varied. Some said Hall threw the first punch, and others said Sutherland did.

A Winter Park police detective said Sutherland told him that he punched Trindade.

After two days of testimony from witnesses for the state, lawyers for the defendants said they won't testify, and both parties rested their cases.

On Wednesday, the jurors will receive instruction before deliberation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.