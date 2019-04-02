News

Royal Caribbean cancels 3 sail dates for Oasis of the Seas after crane falls on cruise ship

Customers will get full refund of cruise fare and $100 future cruise certificate

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Royal Caribbean messaged customers on Twitter on Tuesday telling them sail dates out of Port Canaveral for April 7, 14 and 21 have been canceled.

The cruise line told customers anyone scheduled to go on the canceled trips will get a full refund along with a 100 percent future cruise certificate to apply toward a different sail date.

More News Headlines

 

 

 

Excursions booked through Royal Caribbean will also be refunded.  

The cancellation comes after eight people were injured after a crane fell on the ship in the Bahamas on Monday.

The ship was out of service when the incident happened and no passengers were on board.

Royal Caribbean officials said among the eight people injured, none of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

Back in January, Oasis of the Seas was forced to return to Florida after nearly 300 guests and crew members were hit with an outbreak of Norovirus.

Oasis of the Seas will return to the water on May 5, the cruise ship will be sailing from Barcelona, according to Royal Caribbean. 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.