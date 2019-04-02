Royal Caribbean cancels 3 sail dates for Oasis of the Seas after crane falls on cruise ship

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Royal Caribbean messaged customers on Twitter on Tuesday telling them sail dates out of Port Canaveral for April 7, 14 and 21 have been canceled.

The cruise line told customers anyone scheduled to go on the canceled trips will get a full refund along with a 100 percent future cruise certificate to apply toward a different sail date.

I'm sorry to confirm we've had to cancel your sailing, Shaun. You'll get a full refund of your cruise fare along with a 100% Future Cruise Certificate to apply towards another sailing. It's never an easy decision to make for us and I apologize for any disappointment. -Sam — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) April 2, 2019

Hey, Pete. Unfortunately, this is true. We've had to cancel the sailings departing on April 7, 14 and 21. If you're on any of these sailings and booked directly with us, you'll receive an email soon with more details. -Candy — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) April 2, 2019

We're offering a full refund of your cruise fare, a Future Cruise Certificate in the value of 100% of your cruise fare paid and air change fees up to $200 per guest for domestic air and up to $400 per person for international air. -Jo-Ann — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) April 2, 2019

Excursions booked through Royal Caribbean will also be refunded.

The cancellation comes after eight people were injured after a crane fell on the ship in the Bahamas on Monday.

The ship was out of service when the incident happened and no passengers were on board.

Royal Caribbean officials said among the eight people injured, none of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

Back in January, Oasis of the Seas was forced to return to Florida after nearly 300 guests and crew members were hit with an outbreak of Norovirus.

Oasis of the Seas will return to the water on May 5, the cruise ship will be sailing from Barcelona, according to Royal Caribbean.

